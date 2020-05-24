FREER, Texas — The United States Border Patrol intercepted a human smuggling attempt at a Border Patrol checkpoint west of Freer, Texas.

According to agents, the incident occurred during the early morning hours of May 21, when a box truck approached the checkpoint on U.S. Hwy 59, west of Freer.

During a routine immigration inspection of the driver, a Service K9 alerted agents to the vehicle.

"Agents searched the cargo area and discovered 20 individuals hidden in an aftermarket compartment. They were all illegally present in the United States from the country of Mexico," stated U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Authorities say all 20 individuals and the driver, who is a U.S. Citizen, were taken into custody pending investigation.

"Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, smugglers continue to endanger the lives of individuals they exploit and the health and safety of our Nation," added agents.

U.S. Border Patrol agents strive to prevent the flow of illegal immigration and also practice precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll-free at 1-800-343-1994.

