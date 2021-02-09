Border Patrol agents rescue group of migrants, including 7-year-old boy, from train near Eagle Pass

SAN ANTONIO — Border Patrol agents from the Eagle Pass station rescued 27 migrants from a train car Wednesday evening.
Around 6:30 p.m., agents received a call from a Union Pacific Railroad Police Department officer requesting assistance.
Officials said agents rescued 11 migrants who were locked inside an auto hauler. One man was unresponsive and required immediate medical attention, officials said. EMS arrived and took the man to a local hospital.
An official Border Patrol Twitter account posted video of the migrants being lowered from the train car.
Officials said a further search of the train led to the discovery of 16 more migrants hiding on the train. The group included a 7-year-old boy as well as both men and women. All of them were processed according to Customs and Border Protections policy.
Border Patrol is warning that traveling by commercial train is both illegal and very dangerous.
“Outstanding work by agents and medical professionals to quickly extract these migrants from dangerous conditions and get them needed medical attention,” said Eagle Pass Station Patrol Agent in Charge Russell M. Church. “Their quick response and reactions undoubtedly prevented tragedy.”