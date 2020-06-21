EDINBURG, Texas — Border Patrol Agents say in less than 24 hours, they have seized more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana and 577 Xanax pills.

Thursday night, Rio Grande City agents encountered suspects carrying several bundles of marijuana near the banks of the Rio Grande River.

According to agents, the subjects dropped the bundles of marijuana and fled into Mexico. The marijuana weighed 365 pounds and is valued at nearly $300K, agents say.

"An hour later, Rio Grande City agents observed a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck approach a known narcotics smuggling location. Agents observed multiple subjects exit the brush and load the bed of the pick-up truck with suspected narcotics. The vehicle left the area and agents pursued the truck, which eventually came to an abrupt stop nearby," stated Border Patrol Agents.

Officials say the truck contained 570 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $460,000. The driver of the truck was found hiding in the nearby brush and arrested.

"Also last night, agents in Roma, Texas, observed 14 subjects carrying bundles of marijuana through the dense vegetation. Responding agents seized 140 lbs. of marijuana, worth $113K. Agents tracked the subjects to the river bank and observed the subjects return to Mexico on a raft," added Border Patrol officials.

Agents assigned to the Javier Vega, Jr. checkpoint then seized 577 Xanax pills in a separate incident.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

"Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements," said officials.

