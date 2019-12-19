Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Border Patrol Station encountered a large human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 (I-35) checkpoint, located north of Laredo, Texas.

The incident occurred at approximately at 6:54 a.m. on December 13, when a gray in color tractor hauling a white in color trailer, approached the commercial vehicle inspection lanes.

After an immigration inspection, the driver granted agents consent to a non-intrusive scan of the trailer. The scan revealed several individuals inside the trailer.

When agents opened the trailer, they discovered a total of 73 people inside. The group consisted of both male and female subjects. All were found to be illegally present in the United States, from the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico.

All subjects appeared to be in good health and did not require medical attention.

The driver, a U.S. Citizen, and the illegal aliens were placed under arrest, pending investigation. The tractor and trailer were seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

The case was turned over the Homeland Security Investigations.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll-free at 1-800-343-1994.

