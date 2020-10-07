Border Patrol K-9 helps agents locate more than 20 pounds of cocaine

At secondary inspection, the refrigerated trailer revealed more than 21 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $678K, hidden in a compartment.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Border Patrol agents made a significant bust on Wednesday night at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station checkpoint.

Agents say they were working at the checkpoint and referred a tractor-trailer for secondary inspection following a K-9 alert.

"At secondary, an inspection of the refrigerated trailer revealed more than 21 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $678K, hidden in a compartment," stated Border Patrol agents.

According to Border Patrol agents, the case remains under investigation.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

