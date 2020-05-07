Border Patrol: Multiple subjects injured during dangerous smuggling attempt

According to officials, responding agents discovered a vehicle in a canal in the area of the reported crash.

EDINBURG, Texas — Border Patrol Agents assigned to the McAllen station were investigating a report of illicit activity near Havana, Texas on July, 1.

As agents were investigating, they received reports of a smuggler that had crashed "the vehicle he was using to transport illegal aliens, resulting in numerous injuries."

According to officials, responding agents discovered a vehicle in a canal in the area of the reported crash.

"One injured subject remained at the scene while multiple others fled the location. Agents tracked the additional subjects, assisted by a UH-72 Lakota helicopter from the National Guard," stated Border Patrol officials.

"Six subjects, including the driver, were located. Agents requested Emergency Medical Services to treat multiple injured subjects involved in the incident. They were transported to local hospitals for evaluation/treatment," added officials.

The case remains under investigation and the public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

"Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation," stated agents.

The U.S. Border Patrol of the Rio Grande Valley Sector says it is an ongoing battle safeguarding the nation and community against these criminal elements.

