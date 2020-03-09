Border Patrol Agents turn over suspects wanted for human smuggling to Duval County Sheriff’s Office

The suspects were apprehended on September 1, 2020, on a private ranch near the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 59.

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — The United States Border Patrol Freer Sector apprehended two U.S. citizens wanted in connection with human smuggling.

Agents apprehended David Moreno, 24, of Buda, Texas, and Josue Leonardo Ocampo, 21, of Kyle, Texas after the pair were suspected of human smuggling.

According to Duval County Sheriff, Romeo Ramirez, the suspects were apprehended on September 1, 2020, on a private ranch near the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 59.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents turned the suspects and a 2009 GMC Yukon over to Duval County Sheriff’s Investigators.