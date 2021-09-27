CBP: Trade and travel operations resume at Del Rio Port of Entry

CBP temporarily closed the Del Rio Port of Entry Sept. 17 and rerouted traffic to the Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

DEL RIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday that trade and travel operations resumed at the Del Rio Port of Entry for passenger traffic the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 25. Cargo traffic resumed Monday morning.

Passenger vehicle and pedestrian operations resumed at 4 p.m. Saturday and commercial cargo operations started at 8 a.m. Monday, according to a press release from U.S. CBP.

CBP temporarily closed the Del Rio Port of Entry Sept. 17 and rerouted traffic to the Eagle Pass Port of Entry.