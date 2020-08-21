x
Checkpoint Agents in Sarita stop a big rig smuggling attempt, case turned over to Homeland Security Investigators

Agents discovered a total of 27 illegal aliens comprised of men and women from the countries of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Costa Rica.
In this Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, photo, Border Patrol agents holds a group thought to have entered the country illegally, near McAllen, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border. In the Rio Grande Valley, the southernmost point of Texas and historically the busiest section for border crossings, the U.S. Border Patrol is apprehending around 300 people daily, down from as many as 2,000 people a day in May. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SARITA, Texas —  U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Javier Vega, Jr. Checkpoint in Sarita, Texas discovered 27 undocumented immigrants concealed inside a tractor-trailer on the morning of August 21. 

Early Friday morning, Kingsville agents referred a 51-year-old United States citizen, driving a tractor-trailer to secondary inspection after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to the trailer. 

"Inside the trailer, agents discovered a total of 27 illegal aliens comprised of men and women from the countries of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Costa Rica. Agents offered the subjects basic medical attention and escorted the group into the checkpoint for processing," stated Border Patrol. 

Border Patrol officials say the case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigation Corpus Christi Office for federal prosecution.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector currently has several active campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness, such as “Operation Big Rig” and “No Se Arriesgue” to combat human smuggling and ultimately save lives.

"They’re humans, not cargo! Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation," said officials. 

The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.

