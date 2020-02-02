BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A 40-year-old Brownsville man was convicted by a federal jury on all counts for his role in trafficking more than 1000 kilograms of cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Rafael Villanueva following a six-day trial.

During the trial, the jury heard from approximately 21 witnesses. They detailed Villanueva’s role as head of a drug transportation group that moved cocaine from the Rio Grande Valley and on to cities throughout the United States. He had customers in Mexico who needed transportation for cocaine to areas throughout the United States, including Houston; Chicago, Illinois; Jackson, Mississippi; as well as locations in South and North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

He also provided transportation for drug proceeds sold throughout the United States back to the Rio Grande Valley. The commercial vehicles were outfitted with special compartments to hide the cocaine and drug proceeds.

Several witnesses testified Villanueva hired them to move the cocaine north and the drug proceeds south.

Fellow drug traffickers also testified Villanueva borrowed their line of transport for the cocaine when commercial drivers that Villanueva hired got arrested with loads of cocaine.

One of the witnesses was a young male who was only 16 years old when he started working for Villanueva.

The jury also heard about the search of Villanueva’s house where authorities found five guns and numerous documents showing his lavish lifestyle as well as several Lone Star cards.

The jury ultimately found him guilty as charged for possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and conspiracy to do so, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, bulk cash smuggling and international money laundering totaling $26 million in drug proceeds.

Villanueva faces up to life in prison. He will remain in custody pending that hearing.

