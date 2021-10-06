Gov. Abbott to meet 10 state governors in South Texas to discuss border security

MISSION, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and 10 other state governors are holding a news conference Mission, Texas, on Wednesday concerning the recent surge of migrants at the border.
Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Military Department Brigadier General Monie R. Ulis, and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd.
After thousands of Haitian migrants gathered underneath the International Bridge in Del Rio in mid-September, the Biden Administration coordinated flights to fly the migrants back to their home countries. At one point, more than 1,400 people were gathered under the bridge. More than 200 law enforcement and governmental agencies worked to address the issue.
Joining Gov. Abbott on Wednesday are the following governors:
- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
- Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
- Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon