Governor Abbott to tour the Texas/Mexico border Monday

Gov. Abbott will tour Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety border security assets as well as take an aerial tour of the border in Eagle Pass.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott will once again visit the Texas/Mexico border Monday to take a look at border security efforts.

Gov. Abbott will tour Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety border security assets as well as take an aerial tour of the border in Eagle Pass.

The governor will be joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw and Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer.

This comes after a federal judge Friday ruled that Title 42 must stay in place after the Biden administration planned to end the Trump-era policy. The policy has been in place since the start of the pandemic and the goal was to limit the spread of COVID-19. The policy allows migrants crossing the border to be deported without oppurtunity to seek asylum.

Migrants have been expelled more than 1.9 million times since March 2020 under Title 42.

Homeland Security predicts up to 18,000 daily encounters with migrants — more than double the current average — when Title 42 ends.

U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays in Lafayette, Louisiana, ordered that the restrictions stay in place while a lawsuit led by Arizona and Louisiana — and now joined by 22 other states — plays out in court.

Governor Abbott plans to give remarks at the Eagle Pass City Hall at 5 p.m. Monday. The press conference will be live streamed in this article.