Joint law enforcement investigation shuts down South Texas stash house

All of the individuals were from Mexico and in the country illegally, according to agents.

ZAPATA COUNTY, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol and the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office (ZCSO) shut down an active stash house in Zapata, Texas on Thursday, June 25.

The incident began during the early morning of June 25, when agents assigned to the Zapata Station received a report of a possible stash house on Elm Street in Zapata.

"Agents and ZCSO arrived at the residence and discovered six individuals inside," stated Border Patrol officials.

All of the individuals were from Mexico and in the country illegally, according to agents.

"All were taken into custody pending investigation. Despite the ongoing international pandemic, U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector continue to stand at the ready to secure the nation’s borders and prevent the flow of illegal immigration, the exploitation by human smugglers, and the spread of COVID-19," said officials.

Human and drug smuggling have not slowed down as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide and continues to be a major issue at the Texas-Mexico border.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll-free at 1-800-343-1994.