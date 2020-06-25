Laredo-Sector Border Patrol apprehends several individuals, officials say

According to officials, agents discovered 10 individuals from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Ecuador, and Guatemala inside the suspicious vehicle.

LAREDO, Texas — Laredo-Sector Border Patrol reports an attempted bailout that led agents to apprehend several individuals just north of Laredo.

According to Border Patrol, in the late afternoon of June 23, agents assigned to the Laredo North Station were alerted to a suspicious black pickup truck traveling along Bob Bullock Loop in Laredo.

Officials say the Customs Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations quickly spotted the vehicle traveling east on the Loop toward Interstate Highway 35 (I-35).

Agents then saw the vehicle turned northbound on I-35.

"When agents approached the vehicle, it turned around on I-35 and began heading south toward Laredo. The driver attempted to bail out near mile marker 8 but was quickly apprehended by agents," stated Border Patrol.

Despite the current threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, human smugglers continue to endanger the lives of individuals they exploit and the health and safety of our country, officials say.

"Agents discovered 10 individuals, in the country illegally from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Ecuador, and Guatemala, inside the vehicle. The individuals along with the driver, a U.S. citizen juvenile, were taken into custody pending investigation," stated officials.

U.S. Border Patrol agents strive to prevent the flow of illegal immigration and slow the spread of COVID-19 on a daily basis.

Border Patrol Agents say to report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App, or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll-free at 1-800-343-1994.