LAREDO, Texas — The Laredo Sector Border Patrol agency confiscated numerous large bundles of narcotics being smuggled into the United States.

On January 13, late in the evening, agents assigned to the Laredo North Station received a tip of several individuals with bundles of marijuana crossing the Rio Grande River.

The individuals crossing with the bundles of marijuana attempted to load them into a waiting vehicle, according to Border Patrol Agents.

Agents then quickly moved in and intercepted the seven bundles of marijuana, weighing approximately 493 pounds with an approximate street value of $384,416.

To report suspicious activities such as alien or drug smuggling, contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol at 1-800-343-1944.

