Sen. Ted Cruz blasts Biden Administration for border crisis

Cruz along with U.S. Congressman Chip Roy held an event in Boerne on Tuesday to discuss how they said border crisis is impacting Texas communities.

BOERNE, Texas — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz along with U.S. Congressman Chip Roy made a stop in Boerne Tuesday morning.

The lawmakers were listening to local law enforcement and advocates about how they said President Joe Biden has created a crisis at the border.

Cruz started the press event throwing verbal punches at the Biden Administration.

“What is maddening is all of this is preventable,” said Cruz. “We have never seen a president do what Joe Biden is doing, which is, say ‘I don't give a damn and I won't do my job at all, and I will not allow the federal government to follow the law.’”

The purpose of holding the meeting with Kendall County Sheriff Al Auxier, Kendall County District Attorney, Nicole Bishop, and Virginia Krieger, Angel Mom and Founder of Parents Against Illicit Narcotics, among others, was to discuss the impact the border crisis is having on Texas communities.

“When are we going to wake up and fight this crisis that is happening right now in real time?,” said Roy.

While in the Rio Grande Valley this month, Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas said that the current administration has a detailed plan in place to address the surge of migrants.

“Our plan has four pivotal parts addressing the root causes, rebuilding and building safe, legal and orderly pathways for migrants to apply for relief under our laws without having to take the perilous journey north,” said Mayorkas.

Although Cruz and Roy didn’t have a detailed solution to address the border crisis, they blamed President Biden for the border surge, after Biden halted the construction of the border wall, and reinstated a catch and release policy for all migrants.

“It is heartless and barbaric for the Biden Administration to essentially say it is open season, come to America, entrust your kids to the traffickers because the Biden Administration refuses to enforce the law,” said Cruz.