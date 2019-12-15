CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents working near Roma, Texas, arrested a Guatemalan national later identified as Ronel Esau De LEON- Baltazar for being illegally present in the United States.

During processing, record checks confirmed a previous arrest in Plano, Texas for Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact. De LEON-Baltazar was subsequently convicted and sentenced to four years of confinement.

The following day, Rio Grande City agents arrested a Salvadoran national after he illegally entered the United States. Record checks revealed a previous arrest by the Los Angeles Police Department for Sexual offense on a Child under 14. A judge convicted and sentenced the man to three years confinement.

Please note Border Patrol obtained the Ronel Esau De Leon-Baltazar picture from the Texas Public Sex Offender Website.

Texas Public Sex Offender Website

The Border Patrol is processing both subjects accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter at @CBPRGV.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: