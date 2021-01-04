High speed pursuits involving immigrant smugglers are on the rise in Refugio County

Since the immigration policy at the border was changed, the cartels have been moving immigrants through the county at greater numbers.

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — The Refugio County Sheriff said his department has seen more high speed pursuits involving immigrant smugglers since the surge at the border of migrant families and children.

A wild chase across a freshly plowed field in Refugio County called local deputies, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and San Patricio County deputies to assist.

Sheriff Pinky Gonzales said as many as three of these dangerous pursuits are happening in one day now. He said since the immigration policy at the border was changed, the cartels have been moving immigrants through his county at greater numbers.

The result has been more chases and confrontations with suspects who end up charged with a number of crimes.

"We have them every week," Gonzales said. "Sometimes, we have them three times a day. Sometimes we'll have one every other day. But, every week, we will get involved in a chase and now these human smugglers are not just smuggling these immigrants but they're carrying weapons. We found weapons in these vehicles."

Sheriff Gonzales added that his deputies will not get involved in high speed pursuits through the City of Refugio because of the danger, but that doesn't mean they won't continue following the suspect and wait for them to make a mistake.

