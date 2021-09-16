Border patrol says it had no plans to shut down ports of entry despite governor’s claim

Abbott said he has directed DPS and Texas National Guard to "maintain their presence at ports of entry to deter crossings."

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said via Twitter on Thursday that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry along the border. However, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection told KVUE it is "not seeking assistance" from the State to shut ports of entry down.

Gov. Abbott issued a statement Thursday, claiming the Joe Biden Administration "reversed their decision to close ports of entry after a massive influx of migrants arrived at the Texas border":

"Six hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry and secure the border, the Biden Administration has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border. The Biden Administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan. I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to maintain their presence at and around ports of entry to deter crossings."

The Governor's "original statement" said U.S. Customs and Border Protection was requesting help from Texas since their agents were "overwhelmed":

“The sheer negligence of the Biden Administration to do their job and secure the border is appalling. I have directed the Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to surge personnel and vehicles to shut down six points of entry along the southern border to stop these caravans from overrunning our state. The border crisis is so dire that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is requesting our help as their agents are overwhelmed by the chaos. Unlike President Biden, the State of Texas remains committed to securing our border and protecting Americans.”

Abbott's announcement comes after KVUE sister station KENS 5's Border Team obtained video Wednesday of people under the International Bridge in Del Rio. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano told KENS 5 the crowd was nearly 6,000 migrants.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent KENS 5 a statement, which said they were trying to protect the migrants from heat-related illness by putting them in the shaded area.