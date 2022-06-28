Gov. Abbott to give border security update Wednesday, two days after dozens of migrants were found dead in semitruck

The governor is expected to be joined in Eagle Pass by top Texas public safety and military officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott will be in the southern Texas community of Eagle Pass Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on border security, less than two days after San Antonio authorities responded to an abandoned semitruck and the deadliest human-smuggling event in U.S. history.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, head of the state's National Guard forces. They are expected to speak at 2 p.m.

The governor was last at the border less than two weeks ago, where he and other public safety officials provided strategic and logistical updates pertaining to his ongoing Operation Lone Star mission, now stretching into its second summer despite lawsuits and scrutiny over its effectiveness.

After 46 people were found dead in an overheated trailer on a hot south Texas night on Monday, Abbott took to Twitter to blame President Joe Biden, calling the tragedy "a result of his deadly open border policies." In the press release announcing his Wednesday visit to the border, Abbott's office explicitly referred to the situation as "President Biden's growing border crisis."

In a statement released Tuesday, Biden appeared to indirectly respond to the criticism from Abbott and other Republicans, saying, "exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit is shameful, as is political grandstanding around tragedy."

The death toll in the deadly San Antonio smuggling event stands at 51 as of Tuesday night.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.