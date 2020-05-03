CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Border Patrol Agents, two separate human smuggling attempts were thwarted by authorities during a span of just a few hours.

Officials say the first incident occurred on March, 3 in the late evening hours.

A red tractor hauling a white trailer approached the Border Patrol checkpoint just north of Laredo, and during an inspection of the vehicle, a canine alerted agents to the trailer.

Authorities say they opened the trailer and discovered 57 individuals inside who were all illegally present in the United States. The individuals found were from countries including El Salvador, Ecuador, Honduras, Guatemala, Peru, and Mexico.

All 57 individuals and the driver were taken into custody, and this case is currently pending investigation.

"The second incident occurred during the early hours of March 4, when agents assigned to the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 83 encountered a cargo truck northwest of Laredo. During an immigration inspection, a service canine alerted to the vehicle. Agents discovered 24 individuals inside the cargo area. The individuals were from the countries of Guatemala and Mexico and found to be illegally present in the United States," stated agents in a press release.

Agents say the driver was a U.S. citizen and was taken into custody along with the 24 individuals found inside the vehicle.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and or drug smuggling, please contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll-free at 1-800-343-1994.

