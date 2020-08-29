U.S. Border Patrol continues to see a rise in human smuggling throughout South Texas

"Over the past 10 days, Laredo Sector agents and our partners have encountered and arrested 229 illegal aliens from 12 stash houses."

TEXAS, USA — United States Border Patrol Agents have apprehended dozens of undocumented immigrants from stash houses in South Texas in the past week.



According to the Laredo Border Patrol Sector, over 100 individuals were apprehended from two stash houses in South Laredo on Friday, August 28.

Border Patrol Agents worked in conjunction with law enforcement agencies including Webb County Sheriff's Office and Webb County Council Precinct 2 to uncover the undocumented immigrants.



“With a noted increase in COVID-19 infections among detainees, the smuggling and housing of large groups of individuals in stash houses without PPE not only endangers the people being smuggled but the safety of our nation,” said Agents.

All of the individuals were found to be illegally in the U.S. from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Honduras.