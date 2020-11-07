U.S. Border Patrol halts human smuggling attempt after K-9 alerts agents to large suitcases

Agents discovered two individuals hidden inside large suitcases in the back of the pickup truck.

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol Agents working the Interstate 35 Border Patrol checkpoint, north of Laredo, stopped a human smuggling attempt on Wednesday, July 8.

Agents say the incident occurred around noon as a late model pickup truck approached the I-35 checkpoint. Agents were conducting an immigration inspection of the driver, and a K-9 alerted agents to the truck.

"Upon further inspection of the vehicle, agents discovered two individuals hidden inside large suitcases in the back of the cab. Both of the individuals were illegally present in the United States from the country of Mexico. The individuals and the driver, a U.S. citizen, were taken into custody pending investigation and the vehicle was seized by U.S. Border Patrol," said Border Patrol officials.

Even with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing summer heat, smugglers continue to endanger the lives of individuals they exploit and the health and safety of the country.

"U.S. Border Patrol agents strive to prevent the flow of illegal immigration and slow the spread of COVID-19," added Agents.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll-free at 1-800-343-1994.