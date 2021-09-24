Del Rio mayor says migrant encampment under international bridge is cleared

The news conference took place at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano says the encampment of what was previously thousands of migrants is now empty.

Previously, he told KENS 5 Friday morning there were only 144 migrants still under the international bridge. Now, it is completely cleared.

This past week, there were around 15,000 people under the bridge.

"It took an urban village at this scale to help prevent any loss of life and actually welcome the birth of children here," Mayor Lozano said.

Authorities are evaluating the situation in the area. "There is some security, some personnel that are still monitoring those conditions to make sure that we don't have a repeat," said Mayor Lozano.

Financially, Mayor Lozano said the loss is "roughly, for just for the tolls alone, is about $17,000 a day... the city of Del Rio is still assessing the actual loss as far as getting every detail associated with it, we're reaching out to our business communities to see how that impacted them as well."

He also thanked Governor Greg Abbott. "As far as the governor's response to securing the area, I thank him again for having the Department of Public Safety, our state troopers here present because we're still getting concerns over migrants crossing."

Gov. Abbott gave remarks from Del Rio earlier this week to address border security. He laid the blame at the feet of the Biden administration for the tens of thousands of migrants that were held under the bridge.

"Because the Biden administration is doing nothing to secure the border, it has been the state of Texas that has had to step up and address this challenge," Abbott said.

Federal, state, and other local agencies have been involved with the effort to assist in relocating the migrants. Lt. Chris Olivares with DPS said hundreds of DPS troopers were deployed to Del Rio to help with the crisis.

"I was trying to prevent mass casualty. And I believe that the Border Patrol, working alongside CBP, the county, the state and my offices have all prevented that from happening. And it's been accomplished today," said Mayor Lozano.