'He was every day impacting the world': City of Dallas, Jean family members unveil Botham Jean Boulevard

DALLAS — Updated at 1:43 p.m. to include updates from ceremony.

Botham Jean Boulevard was unveiled Saturday following a ceremony that commemorated Jean's life and legacy.

Jean's loved ones, civil rights leaders, and clergy honored him at the special ceremony and sign unveiling at 12 p.m. in front of the Canvas Hotel, 1325 S. Lamar Street. Part of Lamar Street was renamed.

Mayor Eric Johnson also proclaimed March 27, 2021 as Botham Shem Jean Day.

In September 2018, Jean, who was 26 years old at the time, was shot and killed by Amber Guyger in his own apartment. She was an off-duty Dallas police officer who entered Jean’s apartment believing it was her own.

A year later, Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his murder.

The stretch of South Lamar Street between Interstate 30 and South-Central Expressway will be renamed "Botham Jean Boulevard."

“I am separated. The honor that is going to be bestowed on him tomorrow by this historical event from the accountability that is required for his death. Please don’t mix the two,” said Botham's mother Allison Jean.

Jean's brother, sister and father were also in attendance. The choir from his church also performed some of Botham's favorite songs. A video was shown of his friends, family members and coworkers remembering Botham and his impact on their lives.

"Bo should be here living, inspiring hope and universal love and impacting the world," said lawyer Benjamin Crump. "He was every day impacting the world. Let's do 'mo' to be like Bo."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and city council members were also in attendance.

"Botham Shem Jean was taken from our city and from this world far too soon. But this street renaming will serve as a constant reminder to the people of Dallas of his humanity, his humility, his faith, his unconditional love of people, and his ability to see the best in every situation,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Johnson presented a special proclamation to Jean's family.

“This tragic incident we will long remember,” said Ignatius Jean, Botham's uncle. ”Every time we remember his name, we’ll remember the fight for equality and justice in this world.”

Jean's former college singing group 'Good News Singers' of Harding University and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will also be at the ceremony.

“I believe it’s appropriate to change the name of Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard because it will serve as a monument against the sky. As we have people visiting the city of Dallas and they tour Botham Jean Boulevard and ask the question, 'who is he?' We can talk to them about the outstanding young man that he was and the life that he lived and talk to them about the deep faith he had in the almighty God of heaven,” said Jean’s pastor, Sammie Berry of Dallas West Church of Christ.

The Jean family is planning to head to Austin, Texas on Monday to support an initiative spearheaded by State Rep. Carl Sherman, Sr. The Botham Jean Act would make it an offense for police officers to turn off body worn cameras and dash cameras during investigations.

Jean’s family launched The Botham Jean Foundation after his death. They say the foundation has been busy donating educational tools and tablets to students in his home country St. Lucia. The organization has also sponsored community service events and food distributions in the City of Dallas.