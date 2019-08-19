A Dallas County judge heard several legal matters during a pre-trial hearing in Amber Guyger’s case but did not listen to any arguments on the defense request to move the murder trial out of Dallas.

Much of the hearing centered on routine defense and prosecution requests regarding evidence and witnesses.

Guyger is charged with murder in the shooting death of Botham Jean, 25, inside his own apartment.

The officer was still in uniform but was off-duty when she said she mistakenly went into Jean’s apartment. Police records show Guyger said the door was slightly ajar and she believed Jean was an intruder when she shot at him.

Prosecutors put the firearm used in the shooting and two bullet casings into evidence during Monday’s hearing.

State District Judge Tammy Kemp has said she will not hear any arguments on the change of venue request until after jury selection.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Sept. 6.

Defense attorneys filed the motion last month saying they do not believe Guyger can get a fair trial in Dallas County because of the pervasive and negative news coverage of the case.

Court records show Guyger has elected to have a jury determine her punishment if convicted.

She faces up to life in prison if found guilty of murder. Guyger has requested probation.

The former officer was fired after the shooting.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors agreed that they would not discuss Guyger’s employment status before the jury.

They will make clear that she was an officer at the time of the shooting but will not refer to her as a current officer.

The judge also said she will ensure Guyger’s personal information will not be made public.

“I’m never going to require a police officer’s home address, phone number or location,” Kemp said.

Several legal documents and subpoenas include witness contact information.

Botham Jean's death sparked protests across the city. Jean, 25, was a young professional in Dallas. He moved from St. Lucia and was a choir leader in his church. His family traveled to the U.S. multiple times, demanding justice.

