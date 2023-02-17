Activist Erin Brockovich heading to East Palestine for town hall following train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — After commenting on the situation from afar, Erin Brockovich is heading to East Palestine, Ohio.
Taking to Twitter on Friday afternoon, the activist who served as the subject of the 2000 biographical film in which Julia Roberts won an Academy Award for best actress for portraying her, revealed that she will be in East Palestine for a town hall next Thursday.
"I will be in #EastPalenstine for a town hall on Thursday," Brockovich tweeted. "Details to come."
Just two days later on Sunday, Brockovich tweeted that she is moving her visit to Friday.
Brockovich's impending visit comes as the Columbiana County village continues to receive national attention following the Feb. 3 train derailment that resulted in a controlled release of hazardous materials that were onboard. Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Brockovich called on the Biden Administration to "step up," criticized U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance's late response, and called for independent testing amid concerns of contamination.
Brockovich also published a post regarding what's happening in East Palestine in her newsletter, "The Brockovich Report."
"Issues that involve our land, water, and air are bi-partisan. We’ve got to put aside our differences and work to make this world safe for everyone. PERIOD," she wrote.
On Friday, the Biden Adminstration announced plans to send additional federal resources to East Palestine -- one day after it was publicly requested by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. At a press conference on Friday, Gov. DeWine stated that testing shows that water in Ohio River is safe, although those with private water supplies are still encouraged to drink bottled water until they have their water tested.