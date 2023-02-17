Activist Erin Brockovich heading to East Palestine for town hall following train derailment

Taking to Twitter on Friday, activist Erin Brockovich revealed that she'll be heading to East Palestine next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — After commenting on the situation from afar, Erin Brockovich is heading to East Palestine, Ohio.

Taking to Twitter on Friday afternoon, the activist who served as the subject of the 2000 biographical film in which Julia Roberts won an Academy Award for best actress for portraying her, revealed that she will be in East Palestine for a town hall next Thursday.

"I will be in #EastPalenstine for a town hall on Thursday," Brockovich tweeted. "Details to come."

Just two days later on Sunday, Brockovich tweeted that she is moving her visit to Friday.

We are moving our event to Friday.

The circus is coming to town and we want to steer clear. — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) February 19, 2023

Brockovich's impending visit comes as the Columbiana County village continues to receive national attention following the Feb. 3 train derailment that resulted in a controlled release of hazardous materials that were onboard. Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Brockovich called on the Biden Administration to "step up," criticized U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance's late response, and called for independent testing amid concerns of contamination.

Doing better than your predecessor, is not doing enough.



The Biden administration needs to get more involved in this #PalestineOhio train derailment now.



We are counting on you to break the chain of administration after administration to turn a blind eye.



STEP UP NOW. — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) February 13, 2023

Look who's back. Maybe he was in Cancun? https://t.co/9uW8QQdF7q — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) February 13, 2023

Just look at his Twitter timeline. While he was playing politics and fueling election issues it took JD Vance what, 10 days to put out a statement?



Hold them responsible. Hold them all responsible, https://t.co/2vlfA0kxNo — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) February 13, 2023

Brockovich also published a post regarding what's happening in East Palestine in her newsletter, "The Brockovich Report."

"Issues that involve our land, water, and air are bi-partisan. We’ve got to put aside our differences and work to make this world safe for everyone. PERIOD," she wrote.