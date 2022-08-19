City manager concerned about left behind construction sites if Harbor Bridge project halts entirely

Work on the new bridge will continue until at least Sept. 1 when the developer is supposed to meet TxDOT’s deadline to straighten out the alleged design problems.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni expressed concern Friday about the possibility that work on the new Harbor Bridge project could stop entirely come Sept. 1.

The new Harbor Bridge developers, Flatiron/Dragados, were given 15 days to address alleged design flaws pointed out to them by the Texas Department of Transportation. If they don't make the fixes by Sept. 1, they could be off the project.

That's something that worries Zanoni. He said changes will need to be made to the existing construction sites.

"One of my biggest concerns is the construction site, especially on North Beach, and I’ve already voiced that concern with TxDOT," Zanoni said. "In fact even before the press event that we had. To say, 'Look, if there’s a big delay we want some permanent temporary structures placed around the construction site. We need better roads, better lighting, and if it’s going to be a big delay what is temporary needs to become more permanent.'”

A Flatiron/Dragados spokesperson told 3NEWS on Friday that they have done some downsizing because of the design dispute, leaving the company with a little over 300 employees now working on the project. That work will continue until at least Sept. 1 when Flatiron/Dragados is supposed to meet TxDOT’s deadline to straighten out the alleged design problems.

