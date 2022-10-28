New Harbor Bridge makes safety progress as some work resumes, developer says

Developers are working with TxDOT to resolve four remaining safety concerns with the bridge's new design.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the five safety concerns that halted construction on the new Harbor Bridge's main span has been resolved, according to representatives from Flatiron-Dragados, LLC, and the Texas Department of Transportation.

The developer joined TxDOT Friday morning as they provided the first major update in about a month, when TxDOT announced that Flatiron-Dragados would remain on the job. Construction on the cable-stayed portion of the bridge's main span was halted back in mid-July when TxDOT identified five safety issue's with the bridge design.

One of the five safety issues centered around the delta frames for the bridge's main span. Those were being built at Flatiron-Dragados' pre-cast yard in Robstown, Texas, but that work has been on hold since mid-July. According to TxDOT and Flatiron-Dragados, a modified design adding steel connections between the delta frames was agreed upon on Thursday.

Officials said the Robstown pre-cast yard will resume building those delta frames on Monday or sooner if weather permits, and the delta frames that were built before the safety issues were identified will be modified.

TxDOT said they are still working with Flatiron-Dragados to come to resolutions on the four remaining safety concerns. As for construction on the bridge's main span itself, officials said it is still unclear when that will resume.

Officials also said they hope to have the new Harbor Bridge built by 2025, but they are still trying to see how much the stoppage in construction has put them behind schedule. 3News will keep you updated.

