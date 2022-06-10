New Harbor Bridge work will continue after TxDOT, Flatiron Dragados come to agreement

Work on the main span of the bridge was stopped in August after a third-party inspector found safety issues with the work that had been done.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT released an agreement letter Thursday which allows Flatiron Dragados to continue work on the new Harbor Bridge Project as the two sides continue to work out their differences.

The agreement makes sure to outline that Flatiron Dragados is financially responsible for finishing the work at its expense, and to TxDOT's standards.

The letter was made public during a Texas House Transportation Committee Hearing at the Solomon Ortiz Center on Thursday morning.

Texas State Representative J.M. Lozano, whose district includes Bee, Jim Wells, San Patricio and Kleberg counties, is one of the committee's members.

Everyone from the mayor to county judge also were present to ask the committee to use its influence to get the new Harbor Bridge project finished.

TxDOT Executive Director Mark Williams said he has been frustrated with the project, but the letter that spells out that the state's safety demands must be met under the threat of default.