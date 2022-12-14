Work on new Harbor Bridge's main span will resume Thursday, TxDOT says

The estimated completion date of the new Harbor Bridge is 2025.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the main span of the new Harbor Bridge will resume Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

It was in late October when TxDOT and bridge developer Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, announced work would resume at the Robstown pre-cast yard where delta frames for the bridge's main span are constructed. Those delta frames had to be modified after their design was identified as one of the five safety issues that initially halted work on the main cable-stayed portion of the bridge back in mid-July.

Starting Thursday, TxDOT says crews with Flatiron-Dragados will begin erecting elements of the bridge's superstructure, and that includes the first of those delta frames being put into place.

Work will also resume on the bridge's main span towers.

“The resumption of work on the main spans is positive news because it indicates construction progress is now underway on the project’s cable-stayed portion of the bridge. TxDOT and the developer are excited to begin this work because it represents a huge step forward for the project,” said TxDOT Corpus Christi District Engineer Valente Olivarez, Jr.

The estimated completion date of the new Harbor Bridge is 2025.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.