CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to the federal government's ongoing war on drugs, Corpus Christi, Texas, plays a major role.

In fact, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents based in Corpus Christi routinely patrol a wide swath of the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea from the air, often stopping massive amounts of illegal drugs from finding their way to the U.S.

What they do on a daily basis is not exactly well-publicized, but 3News Anchor Joe Gazin was invited to join a crew that spent several days Hunting from the Skies in this Special Report.

Watch the Extended Version here:

