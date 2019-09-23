When it comes to the federal government's ongoing war on drugs, Corpus Christi, as it turns out, is a major player.

In fact, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents based in Corpus Christi routinely patrol a wide swath of the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea from the air, often stopping massive amounts of illegal drugs from finding their way to the U.S.

What they do on a daily basis is not exactly well-publicized, but Kiii News Anchor Joe Gazin was invited to join a crew that will be spending the next few days Hunting from the Skies.

3News will have updates throughout the week and a Special Report from Kiii News Anchor Joe Gazin when he arrives back home.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: