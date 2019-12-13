SINTON, Texas — George Strait, George Jones, Joe Diffie...The list goes on. Some of you know these names because of their legendary songs, the memories they hold and how they make us feel.

For Patrick Anzaldua, these aren't just artists he enjoys from time to time on the radio. They are his music inspirations, and though he hasn't met them (yet), they've taught him a great deal. Anzaldua is a musician himself, who's well on his way to making sure others know his name and music too.

"My name is Patrick Anzaldua, if people can't say my name, my name is Patrick Wayne, that's my stage name."

Anzaldua is originally from Yoakum, but has called the small railroad town of Sinton home for the last 17 years, and the people who live there his family. He doesn't have a car, so often he can be spotted walking around town with a cowboy hat and guitar in hand, ready to play a country tune. However, there's something else Anzaldua shares folks should know about him.

"I do have autism, and autism is like, you can't multi-task, and I know there's a few types of autism and one is pretty severe," explained Anzaldua, who has a message for folks who ever question if autism is capable of holding anyone back from what they want to do."My autism doesn't have an impact on my singing or playing the guitar."

With ease and in true, cool cowboy fashion, Anzaldua picks up his guitar and begins to strum and sing George Jones' "He Stopped Loving Her Today," quickly changing it up to George Strait's "Unwound."

Anzaldua's talent is well-known and adored by the Sinton community.

"Whenever I think of Sinton, I think of farming, I think of ranching, and I think of Patrick," shared Danny Lorberau, a resident of Sinton and Anzaldua's friend. "When I hear Patrick sing or play his guitar, it makes me feel good, it makes me feel happy knowing that he's doing what he loves to do."

Like most musicians, you have to find the right audience, however in Anzaldua's case, the audience found him.

"It wasn't intentional of course. I was in my late teens, I got out of high school, and I had my guitar with me, it was raining, and I wanted to get something to eat, and then some feller just told me, 'hey man! Play something!' I said I don't know man, I have no intention on playing at the Butter Churn! And he said, 'nah, it's all good!' And that's how it all started, to this day I'm still playing at the Butter Churn."

"God put certain angels on this earth and he's [Anzaldua] one of them. He can lift up anybody's spirit, he goes up to anyone, and doesn't mind if they're feeling happy or down. If you see him, he can't help but make you smile," said Teresa Lidberg, an employee of the Sinton Butter Churn. "The Butter Churn is a really great place. It's where everyone comes to meet up, it's like a family! My mom used to cook and dance with me in the kitchen and working here at the Butter Churn, it's like family, and it's that warm, home-y feeling and whenever he starts playing his guitar it brings back all those memories and it's a really great feeling."

On a Thursday lunch hour, you might find Anzaldua playing at the Butter Churn, while also making sure to take a lunch break for himself and say hi to fellow community members passing through the restaurant's doors as well.

Someone so used to making others feel whole with even the simplest tune, however, there's a pain and darkness tucked away in those guitar strings. Anzaldua and his brother, Thomas, "TJ," lost both of their parents at a young age.

"I really can't say much, except they were good parents. My mom tried to put food on the table, gave us a roof over our heads, clothes on our backs," said Anzaldua. "I was in high school. I was 16, I lost my mom, she was 52. She died from kidney failure, and then a year later my dad died, when he was 56, after my 17th birthday. It was pretty much a dark time for me, and I just felt my whole world was tumbling down. I felt like I just wanted to end it pretty much."

"When my parents passed, Patrick's reaction to it was very severe...It was really negative for quite a while," said his brother.

However, in the words of Gary Allen, "every storm runs out of rain."

Anzaldua credits his faith and country music for pulling him out of the dark hole he had found himself in.

"I heard someone in my conscience say, 'son, don't do it. Honor your parents, and find something you can express yourself with, and the only way I can express myself with is country music," said Anzaldua, picking up his prized guitar. "God and country music helped me get through the hard times, ya know? I know there's a lot of depressing songs, but if you look for the right ones, like, 'life's a dance you learn as you go,' you know, that tells ya something."

Guitar in hand, Anzaldua took a leap of faith to do what he loves and he hasn't looked back since, and he just hopes others can do the same when it comes to their own dreams.

"Do what you want, do what you dream, fulfill that dream."

Anzaldua is hoping to start a band soon. If you're interested in contacting him to learn more, the best way to reach him is: (361) 222-2008 or patrickanzaldua795@gmail.com.