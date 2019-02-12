CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you ever been told you can't do it, or that you're not good enough to follow your dreams? That's exactly what Jose Altuve heard before he made it to the Majors.

In this edition of Mi Gente, 3News Anchor Rudy Trevino got to speak with the Houston Astros star who says he did not let naysayers stop him from not only reaching his goal but surpassing it beyond all expectations.

Jose Altuve performs beyond his own expectations.

"I've always been a guy that believes in himself," Altuve said, adding that he thrives on being told he can't do something; because at every turn -- with every swing and crack of the bat -- he proves the naysayers wrong.

To know more about Jose Altuve, you first need to learn about his roots. He was born in 1990 in his hometown of Maracay, Venezuela, a coastal city on the Caribbean Sea of about half a million people.

Even before he was born, Altuve's father Carlos loved baseball. In fact, on the day Altuve was born, he said his father was watching a "Tigres de Aragua" baseball game at Maracay's "Jose Perez Colmenares Stadium. The stadium was actually visible from Altuve's mother's hospital room, and it was perhaps that first day of his life that set him up for what was yet to come.

What's certain is that family is always first in Altuve's life.

Published reports have said "he came from out of nowhere," "he stays humble and he treats people the way he wants to be treated." During his recent visit to Corpus Christi, the former Hooks player was asked by play-by-play announcer Michael Coffin about the thrill of victory, and he reflected back on his childhood.

"What I remember about being a kid is I dream about this, but now that I'm playing in the big leagues, still dreaming about doing stuff," Altuve said. "So that's what I think is the same now as when I was a kid. I keep dreaming every day."

Much can be said about baseball, America's past-time -- the All-American game -- a fiber that weaves through our nation. That said, it's talented and gifted people like Jose Altuve who have made it and yet remain grounded and true to what it means to be a success story.

Coffin asked Altuve about the big home run hit during Game 6 to end the American League Championship Series.

"What goes through your head when you hit the home run off Chapman? I mean as your rounding the bases?" Coffin asked.

"So I hit it and I knew it was gone because I hit it pretty good. Running to first I was just thanking God for that, and from first to home, I don't know," Altuve said. "I couldn't believe it, but once I tell you, the same night when I got home and I laid on my bed, that's when I thought, 'What did I do? Oh my God, this is awesome.' And I even cried at home."

That humility -- the gentle nature of this athlete whose stature outshines even the tallest of them, prides himself in giving to others, donating to help the people of his hometown. During Hurricane Harvey, he helped the people of Houston, and most recently he came back to Corpus Christi to take part in Citgo's "Under the Lights with Jose Altuve" scholarship fundraiser.

Altuve said it's not something he does for attention, but because it's the right thing to do.

"Absolutely. I think that's very important and I'm really happy to be here where I played back in 2011. I still remember like it was yesterday, and just to come back here, not to play, but to help people with dreams like we all have here," Altuve said. "It's all about helping. It's all about education. We're going to help. We're going to encourage these kids to follow their dreams. So I'm really happy today."

Altuve said there are two main factors in his life the supersede baseball and always will.

"I believe that, for whatever you want to do in life, all you need is God and family," Altuve said. "That's it."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: