Ohio train derailment investigation: NTSB releases preliminary report on East Palestine incident

Friday marks three weeks since the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, which has generated national headlines and high-profile visitors.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Thursday amid the ongoing investigation into the Ohio train derailment, which happened in East Palestine nearly three weeks ago on Feb. 3.

NTSB officials will also host a 1 p.m. news conference in connection with their preliminary report to “discuss factual information from the investigation and rail safety."

Those expected at the NTSB press conference include:

Jennifer Homendy: NTSB Chair

Robert J. Hall: Director of the NTSB’s Office of Railroad, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials

The preliminary report, which you can read in full below, reveals new details of what happened that night.

Train 32N was operating with a dynamic brake application as the train passed a wayside defect detector on the east side of Palestine, Ohio, at milepost (MP) 49.81. [4] The wayside defect detector, or hot bearing detector (HBD), transmitted a critical audible alarm message instructing the crew to slow and stop the train to inspect a hot axle. The train engineer increased the dynamic brake application to further slow and stop the train. During this deceleration, an automatic emergency brake application initiated, and train 32N came to a stop.

On the Fort Wayne Line of the Keystone Division, NS has equipped their rail network with HBD systems to assess the temperature conditions of wheel bearings while en route. The function of the HBD is to detect overheated bearings and provide audible real-time warnings to train crews. Train 32N passed three HBD systems on its trip before the derailment. At MP 79.9, the suspect bearing from the 23rd car had a recorded temperature of 38°F above ambient temperature. When train 32N passed the next HBD, at MP 69.01, the bearing’s recorded temperature was 103°F above ambient. The third HBD, at MP 49.81, recorded the suspect bearing’s temperature at 253°F above ambient. NS has established the following HBD alarm thresholds (above ambient temperature) and criteria for bearings:

Between 170°F and 200°F, warm bearing (non-critical); stop and inspect

A difference between bearings on the same axle greater than or equal to 115°F (non-critical); stop and inspect

Greater than 200°F (critical); set out railcar

Here's the full preliminary report from the NTSB:

A health clinic opened in East Palestine earlier this week for residents in the area amid ongoing concerns after the derailment and controlled release of chemicals.

Activist Erin Brockovich is expected to join a community town hall Friday.

