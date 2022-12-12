Aaron Dean trial: Live updates as former Fort Worth officer takes stand on day 4 of testimony

Now, as the trial enters its fourth day in court Monday, Tarrant County leaders and the public have expressed disappointment in the prosecution’s case against Dean.

Example video title will go here for this video

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — After three years of waiting, a jury was seated and the murder trial for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer accused of killing Atatiana Jefferson, began. Yet, in just three days, the prosecution has rested its case.

Now, as the trial enters its fourth day in court Monday, Tarrant County leaders and the public have expressed disappointment in the prosecution’s case against Dean.

“How can you rest? We go three [years] before we start a trial. And you go three days? That’s unacceptable. That was a poor job by the prosecution,” said Cory Session, community activist.

Last week, during the third day of testimony, the jury heard from the Fort Worth crime scene investigator who collected scan data from Jefferson’s home, the lead detective who processed Dean’s gun, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, first responders and Jefferson’s eldest sister, Ashley Carr.

In the one of the most compelling testimonies, deputy medical examiner Dr. Richard Fries walked the jury through photos of Jefferson’s body and wounds she sustained after being shot and killed by Dean.

Fries called Jefferson’s wounds devastating and said, “I would not expect someone to survive them.”

Carr, Jefferson’s sister, was the only character witness the prosecution called. Car was able to briefly describe Jefferson’s goals and characteristics, before the prosecution ended their questions and the defense decided to not cross-examine.

Shortly after, the prosecution rested.

Now, it’s time for the defense to present the rest of its case.

WFAA will stream the trial on multiple platforms -- including WFAA+, YouTube and wfaa.com. (WFAA+ is available on Roku and Amazon Fire.)

You can also watch it in the below embed:

Live updates below:

11:30 a.m.: One minute and 17 seconds. That's how much time it was from the moment Dean arrived at Jefferson's home to the time he shot and killed her, the prosecution presented in cross examination.

1 minute 17 seconds. That's how much time transpired from the time Dean walked up to the home to when the trigger was pulled killing Atatiana Jefferson. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/H6VHJ17Ha2 — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) December 12, 2022

Prosecutor Smith asked Dean what grade he'd give himself for the response. Dean answered, "'B'."

Smith: "Would you give yourself an A+ for that 1 minute and 17 seconds [from arriving to shooting Jefferson]"



Dean: "There's probably things I could've done better."



Dean gives himself a B grade.

(@wfaa) — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) December 12, 2022

11:10 a.m.: Prosecutor Dale Smith starts cross-examining Dean over mistakes made in responding to Jefferson's home.

Prosecutor Dale Smith continually hammering Aaron Dean over the mistakes made in responding to the call at Atatiana Jefferson's home and not identifying that there was a gun.

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/Wyt3KnBQqA — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) December 12, 2022

Smith: How fast did you start CPR?

Dean: It was a while

...

Smith: Did you start CPR at all?

Dean: No

(@wfaa) — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) December 12, 2022

11:06 a.m.: Prosecution had Dean demonstrate the position of the “silhouette” he saw.

NOW: Cross-examination of Dean is starting and prosecutor is asking Dean to act what he saw at the window. He's struggled to answer several questions.



"You never saw her hands. All you saw was a gun?...You couldn't tell if it was in a raised position ready to fire?

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/lapQ0GZi13 — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) December 12, 2022

10:41 a.m.: Judge calls for morning break called ahead of cross-examination.

10:28 a.m.: Dean start recalling the steps he and the other responding officer took to try and render aid after realizing he shot Jefferson.

But he said, he still believed a burglary had happened because the house was a "mess."

Dean emotional on the stand: “I get that back bedroom and I see a kid and I think ‘who brings a kid to a burglary? What is going on?’”

(@wfaa) — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) December 12, 2022

Dean's testimony has focused on three points:

1) He's continually repeated the home looked burglarized

2) The key point that he says he saw a gun in the window before he fired

3) He says he didn't aid Jefferson because his trauma kit was lost

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/UWWqPrlmdI — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) December 12, 2022

10:15 a.m.: Dean told the jury he looked through the back window and saw a person low in the window. He said he could only see the upper arms and believed there was movement.

“Well, I thought we had a burglar, so I stepped back straightened up and drew my weapons. I couldn’t see the hands. So, I drew my weapon intending to tell that person to show me their hands,” Dean said.

Dean says he began to shout commands when he turned his gun light on.

"I was shouting commands, put up your hands, put up your hands, show me your hands."

Dean tearing up the stand: “I saw a silhouette and I saw a barrel of a gun and when I saw the barrel of that gun pointed right at me, I fired a single shot…I heard her scream”



Watch live: https://t.co/0R2vFJfCzR

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/tKF4Qi9STK — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) December 12, 2022

“The gun was pointed directly at me,” said Dean.

Why didn’t you the let the commands finish out? The defense asked Dean.

“We’re taught to meet deadly force with deadly force,” he answered.

9:50 a.m.: Dean begins to recount the night he responded to Jefferson's home.

He said he remembers it being dark, seeing the front door open and light spilling out of the door of the home.

“Objects were just strewn all over the floor, it looked ransacked, it was a mess,” said Dean, when he looked through the closed storm door.

Dean describing responding to the call at Atatiana Jefferson’s home: “I remember it being quiet…objects were just strewn about inside…it looked ransacked”

(@wfaa) — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) December 12, 2022

He told the jury, he believed it was a burglary.

Dean told the jury he looked through the back window and saw a person low in the window. He said he could only see the upper arms and believed there was movement.

“Well, I thought we had a burglar, so I stepped back straightened up and drew my weapons. I couldn’t see the hands. So, I drew my weapon intending to tell that person to show me their hands,” Dean said.

Dean: “As I looked through window I observed a person…I thought we had a burglar so I stepped back straightened up and drew my weapon…I couldn’t see that person’s hands” (@wfaa) — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) December 12, 2022

9:29 a.m.: Aaron Dean takes the stand for the first time in this trial. “This jury needs to hear from me and hear the truth,” said Dean.

Dean is being asked questions over his police academy training, including 'shoot-don't shoot lessons, codes, radios, call signs and the uniform he was wearing in lead up to the shooting death of Jefferson.