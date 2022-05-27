'They were being selfish' | Brother of Uvalde school shooting victim said police failed to protect students

Texas DPS officials admitted the on-site commander in charge of the initial response made the 'wrong decision' not to breach the classroom sooner.

UVALDE, Texas — Families of some of the Uvalde school shooting victims are upset and frustrated with how police chose to respond to the tragic event that happened Tuesday.

On Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety officials admitted the on-site commander in charge of the initial response made the 'wrong decision' not to breach the classroom sooner. He believed the gunman was barricaded in a classroom during Tuesday's attack and that the children were not at risk, Col. Steven McCraw said.

While Texas law enforcement officials try to piece together the timeline, the community continues to mourn the lives of the 19 students and two teachers killed in the massacre.

The memorial in Uvalde's town square continues to grow by the hour with people leaving candles, flowers, teddy bears and messages of love on the crosses for the victims.

That includes Jose Mata, the older brother to 10-year-old Xavier Lopez. Lopez was one of the students killed in the school shooting.

Mata said Lopez was an amazing kid who loved his niece and looked up to his big brother.

Mata said none of the children deserved what happened to them and said the police failed to protect them.

“Ridiculous, man. They’re here to protect our community, and they didn’t," Mata said. "They were being selfish, you know?”

Jesse Rodriguez, the father of Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, another student killed in the mass shooting said he is very upset and confused on why the police didn't quicker. Annabell's cousin and close friend Jackie Cazares was also killed.

"They let our babies get slaughtered. Sacrificed. While their a**** were sitting behind a wall. You know what, that doesn't help our children," Rodriguez said. "We need to find out who's accountable for all this."

Authorities said the investigation into what happened is still very early.