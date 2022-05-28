Harry Styles partners with Everytown in effort to end gun violence after Uvalde shooting

Styles said he was "absolutely devastated" by recent shootings in the post announcing his partnership with an organization aimed at ending gun violence in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles announced on Friday that he plans to use the North American leg of his upcoming tour to address gun violence in response to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Styles said he will partner with Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, for part of his upcoming "Love on Tour." Entertainment company Live Nation said it would join the singer in donating to the organization, equaling more than $1 million in financial support.

The pop star announced the partnership on May 28 via social media.

"Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas," Styles said. "On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items."

He captioned the Instagram post with "End gun violence."

The shooting at the Texas elementary school on Tuesday happened when a gunman entered the building and killed 19 children and two teachers. The gunman was killed by authorities at the scene. The shooting is considered the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Styles officially announced his tour earlier this month on May 5 with a five-concert residency in Austin. He will perform at the Moody Center starting in late September as part of the North American tour. Special guest Gabriels will join styles for his performances in Austin.

Other cities on the tour include New York, where he will perform for 10 nights, another 10 nights in Los Angeles, five nights in Chicago and two nights in Toronto.

Actor Matthew McConaughey, a Uvalde native, also spoke out about the tragic shooting by releasing a statement earlier in the week and visiting the small town on Saturday. There, he met with members of the community affected by the tragedy.

“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he said via social media.

"This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured," McConaughey continued in part.

According to its website, Everytown for Gun Safety aims to end gun violence using evidence-based solutions through grassroots organizing. The organization has more than 8 million members which include mayors, teachers, survivors, students, gun owners and others.

