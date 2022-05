Hours after Uvalde school shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott attended a fundraiser 300 miles away

Abbott's appearance at the fundraiser came as other Texas politicians were canceling similar events due to the tragedy.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott attended a fundraiser for his reelection campaign Tuesday night in East Texas, hours after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school over 300 miles away in Uvalde, The Texas Tribune reports. His campaign says he is postponing all political activities going forward.

Abbott went to the fundraiser after visiting Taylor County — another part of the state — to survey the state's wildfire response there. While holding a news conference there, he gave an update on the Uvalde shooting, which had just happened.

The news of Abbott's attendance at the fundraiser was first reported by Quorum Report.

"After holding a briefing and press conference on the current wild fires in Taylor County, where he also provided an update the situation in Uvalde, the Governor did stop by a previously scheduled event last night at a private home in Walker County," Abbott campaign spokesperson Mark Miner said in a statement. "All campaign and political activity, including a scheduled fundraiser for this evening, have postponed until further notice."

Abbott and other state leaders were set to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Uvalde on the state response to the massacre, according to the governor's office.

Abbott, a prolific fundraiser, is running for a third term against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. O'Rourke's response to the Uvalde shooting has included criticism of Abbott for loosening gun laws in Texas, and O'Rourke has called on Abbott to pull out of an appearance at a National Rifle Association convention this weekend in Houston.