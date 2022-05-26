'I don't think there could be a harder workspace': Lead investigator from Sandy Hook school shooting shares mass tragedy lessons

Daniel: This is extremely slow and methodical. The beginning stages, the response to the threat itself and stopping the threat are very fast-paced. And during that, we are very much going to be at risk. But that's one of the lessons that we learned after Columbine was we need to go in and put ourselves at risk. And it sounds like that's exactly what happened there in texas. But once the threat is mitigated, we now go into very much a slow, methodical processing of the scene. And of the evidence, which includes evidence, is also what those people saw. So those eyewitness statements. So there will be hundreds of interviews that they're going to need to do, not only from those individuals on the scene, but background information, people that interacted with the shooter around his life around these last few days.

Daniel: Our team was I would stack them up against anybody else in the country as far as their ability to process and recreate a scene. But some of the challenges that they were met with is the fact that with a scene like this where you've had such an enormous response of first responders with their priority to stop the threat. That means that scene has been contaminated far more than any other scene that they've dealt with because of the amount of traffic that has gone through and should have gone through that. So that alone is just because it's been disturbed so much is a challenge for them. But then, the emotional challenge is also a great obstacle. Whereas normally, they might individually go into some horrific scenes and take photographs or take measurements or collect evidence by themselves or in individual roles. At Sandy Hook, we found that it was better to actually have somebody else paired up with that person that would go into this horrific scene strictly for emotional support, strictly to actually keep eyes on them and make sure that if they needed to tap out and take a break, that they would do that.