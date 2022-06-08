Justice Department to conduct review of police response to Uvalde mass shooting

The head of Texas DPS says the incident commander made the “wrong decision” to not order officers to breach the classroom more quickly to confront the gunman.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland will announce a team conducting a critical incident review of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The announcement comes on the same day as families of victims and survivors from the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shooting testify before Congressional committee on gun violence.

Garland said he will be with both officials with the Justice Department and external experts to review the police response to the shooting that left 21 dead at Robb Elementary School, including 19 students and two teachers more than two weeks ago.

The announcement of the review comes a day after Uvalde ISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo did not show up for his first meeting as an elected member of the Uvalde City Council.

Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said Arredondo, who was in charge of the multi-agency response on May 24, made the “wrong decision” to not order officers to breach the classroom more quickly to confront the gunman.

The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, spent roughly 80 minutes inside Robb Elementary, and more than an hour passed from when the first officers followed him into the building and when he was killed, according to an official timeline. In the meantime, parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside.

Arredondo has not responded to repeated interview requests and questions from The Associated Press.

After the City Council meeting, Alfred Garza III, whose 10-year-old daughter, Amerie Jo, was among the Uvalde students killed, told reporters that he attended the meeting to see what else he could learn about what happened that day.

“I have so many questions and not every one can be answered. They’re still collecting data, they’re still collecting information on what happened,” Garza said.

He said he had been curious as to whether Arredondo would attend the meeting, and said he had “mixed feelings” about the district police chief's absence.

“He obviously didn’t show up for a reason,” Garza said, adding that he assumed Arredondo thought if he did appear he would get a lot of questions.

Garza said he doesn’t have “a lot of ill will” toward Arredondo, nor does he blame just one person for what happened, but he does think more could have been done that day.

“They did take a long time to get in there,” Garza said.

Since the shooting, there have been tensions between state and local authorities over how police handled the shooting and communicated what happened to the public.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has begun referring questions about the investigation to the Uvalde-area district attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee. She hasn't responded to repeated interview requests and questions from AP.

McLaughlin said he has asked officials for a briefing but “we're not getting it.”

He said the city's police chief was on vacation at the time of the shooting and that the acting city police commander was on the scene.

Also on Tuesday, actor Matthew McConaughey, who is from Uvalde, made the rounds of Senate offices before heading to the White House to open the daily briefing. McConaughey, who earlier this year considered a run for governor of Texas, gave a speech on the importance of taking legislative action “to make the loss of these lives matter.”