'Marcha De Los Niños' events occurring across Texas to honor Uvalde victims

Mexican American Legislative Caucus members announced a statewide vigil for Uvalde and other mass shooting victims on Día de los Muertos to demand gun reforms.

AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide vigil for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde will honor those lost and demand gun reform on Tuesday.

The vigil, which will be held in the evening hours on Nov. 1, falls on the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos. Día de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," is a two-day holiday that reunites the living and the dead as a way to remember loved ones that have passed on.

Uvalde families, members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus (MALC) and other community leaders are hosting six separate events to draw attention to gun violence prevention. Just over five months ago, a shooter walked into Uvalde's Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers.

Because the statewide vigil events will be held on Día de los Muertos, the organizers are calling the events "Marcha de los Ninos," or March of the Children.

Austin's march will be held at the south steps of the Texas State Capitol from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., where elected officials, activists and mourners will continue to fight to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21.

In addition to the march in Austin, other cities across Texas will host similar events. Event information can be seen below:

Austin

Where : South steps of the Texas Sate Capitol, located at 1100 Congress Ave.

: South steps of the Texas Sate Capitol, located at 1100 Congress Ave. When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio

Where : Confluence Park, located at 310 W. Mitchell Street

: Confluence Park, located at 310 W. Mitchell Street When: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dallas

Where : Treetop Lounge at Dallas College Mountain View Campus, located at 4849 W. Illinois Ave.

: Treetop Lounge at Dallas College Mountain View Campus, located at 4849 W. Illinois Ave. When: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Houston

Where : Antioch Park, located at 554 Clay Street

: Antioch Park, located at 554 Clay Street When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Brownsville

Where : Putegnat Elementary, located at 730 E. Eighth Street

: Putegnat Elementary, located at 730 E. Eighth Street When: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pasadena

Where : Kruse Elementary School, located at 400 Park Lane

: Kruse Elementary School, located at 400 Park Lane When: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

