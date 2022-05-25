Residents encouraged to prioritize their mental health following Tuesday's mass shooting

Taking in the ugliness as it plays out on our television and phone screens often puts our own mental health in jeopardy.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With May being Mental Health Awareness month, it seems appropriate to recognize that we are all impacted to one degree or another by what we see and what we hear, especially as it pertains to Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde.

The scenes are forever burned into our national consciousness. Shots fired, innocents hurt, parents grieve. And for those first responders whose job it is to jump into a mix and chaos and confusion, the memories seldom fade.

As Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Denise Pace says, “Officers see every day things that people aren’t supposed to see. They see horrible things.”

Police officers are trained to deal with tragedy but being prepared to do so involves more than just acquiring and refining physical skills. It also requires monitoring mental health.

In Corpus Christi, CCPD workers and their families have a Peer Support Team made up of more than 30 officers and civilian employees, a licensed counselor and a therapy dog. It is a team that is proactive in reaching out to those involved in difficult calls.

According to Pace, “It’s an investment in our employees and in our officers, because if they are not healthy mentally, then they can’t go out there and do their job effectively.”

But even watching from afar can exact a heavy toll. Taking in the ugliness as it plays out on our television and phone screens often puts our own mental health in check.

Maria Graciano is the Director of Clinical Programs for Family Counseling Service in Corpus Christi. By way of reminder, Graciano says, “It’s okay to be shocked, it’s okay to be sad, it’s okay to be overwhelmed, it’s okay to be scared for your kids.”

And when it comes to our children, helping is the key, allowing them to process the once unthinkable through a lens that focuses on their safety. Graciano suggests that conversations with kids begin there.

“Because I want to keep you safe, please make sure that you talk to me about how you feel about these things that are going on and things you are watching,” says Graciano. “Being able to say, ‘I am here for you, I am listening to you, I love you, I am going to do everything I can to keep you safe.’”

Keep in mind that when facing any difficult circumstance, strength is often best seen through a cry for help, and although Mental Health Awareness month is nearly over, mental health resources are always available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.