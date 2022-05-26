'See something, say something': Several South Texas districts deal with 'copycat' threats after Uvalde shooting

Officials with Robstown and Taft ISDs said social media threats to their districts are not credible.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After events like the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, there is always a chance for copycat crimes and threats.

There have been several threats against schools in South Texas since the Uvalde shooting on Tuesday.

Officials with Taft ISD said they were made aware by local law enforcement of a threat toward the school being shared on social media. The student who made the post was identified and officers visited their home.

"If you see something, say something," a post by Taft ISD said.

Robstown ISD officials were also made aware of a similar post regarding a threat to Robstown Early College High School. The district said they are working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all students and staff. That threat is currently under investigation.

Over in Victoria, The Victoria County Sheriff's Office said they received a call Wednesday afternoon concerning an 'active mass casualty event' at one of their elementary schools. Investigators said the caller relayed obviously false information and cellular geographical data supported the theory they were not in the area. Law enforcement immediately responded and no credible threat was verified against any Victoria ISD campuses. That call is also under investigation.

Kirby Warnke, Corpus Christi Independent School District's Chief of Police, said he understands just how important school security is everyday of the year.

"Every single day the expectation is that our doors are going to be locked," Warnke said.

He adds that for CCISD, that includes both exterior doors and inside doors being locked. Warnke said that those two measures alone significantly increases the safety of the schools he patrols.

