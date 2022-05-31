Texas business donates customed-designed caskets for victims of Uvalde shooting

Trey Ganem, who owns SoulShine Industries, posted on the business's Facebook page over the weekend that the caskets were being delivered.

UVALDE, Texas — A business out of Edna, Texas, in southeast Texas, has created caskets for the 19 child victims of the Uvalde school shooting last Tuesday.

The business wrote on the post: "Caskets arrived early this morning!! We are rocking and rolling with the help of so many!! Thank you to everyone who has stepped up to help us and to help the families of Uvalde! We will be tagging and posting a proper thank you to all who have helped soon. Thank you all from the crew here at SoulShine Industries! Continue to pray for the families and all involved."

Caskets arrived early this morning!! We are rocking and rolling with the help of so many!! Thank you to everyone who... Posted by SoulShine industries on Friday, May 27, 2022

This comes after a post on Wednesday where Ganem said he was asked to help with the caskets.

Please pray for Uvalde !! Im on my way to help families in this tragic time. I was asked to help with the caskets and... Posted by SoulShine industries on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Ganem told CNN Monday that he and his son worked over the holiday weekend to complete all 19 caskets for the victims.