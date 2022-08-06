'Our children’s lives are on the line' | Texas House committee formed to investigate Uvalde mass shooting holds first meeting

The committee is being led by Republican Rep. Burrows, Democratic Rep. Joe Moody from El Paso, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman.

AUSTIN, Texas — Behind closed doors, a Texas House committee formed by Speaker Dade Phelan met with law enforcement who responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

During the public remarks, which lasted about six minutes before the committee went into executive session, State Rep. Dustin Burrows says they’ll be hearing testimony from law enforcement over the next few weeks.

“We understand there’s a growing urgency for answers, that’s why this committee was formed—answers and solutions will come,” Rep. Burrows said during his opening remarks.

Here are some of the opening remarks given by Rep. Justin Burrows. The committee gave remarks for 6 minutes before going into exec. Texas DPS’ Steven McCraw (far left front row) is one of the witnesses giving testimony. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/YgnLwlVgzg — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) June 9, 2022

Rep. Burrows said because of the quasi-judicial nature of the investigation, most of the testimony will be given in executive session.

The first witnesses giving remarks include Texas Department of Public Safety's director Steven McCraw, who last week stated the Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo was the incident commander responding to the shooting.

It was later revealed law enforcement waited for an hour outside the Robb Elementary school classroom before confronting the gunman. McCraw called that "the wrong decision, period."

“Our children’s lives are on the line—that’s why this committee is so important,” Rep. Moody stated. The representative said he sat in an El Paso town hall where the community is still recovering from a mass shooting at a Walmart there in 2019 where 23 people were killed.

“When the issues are complex and the stakes this high, we need facts first. We can’t develop sound policies on the conflicting reports we have, especially when some of them are agenda-driven narratives,” Rep. Moody said.