Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Uvalde following mass shooting

Abbott said in a news release the community shouldn’t have to “encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to health.”

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the City of Uvalde in effort to expedite state and local resources for families following the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Abbott’s office said the declaration will suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action in families dealing with the tragedy. It will allow state agencies to continue to help the victims’ families and community with available resources, including health and mental health services at a temporary facility.

Abbott said in a news release the community shouldn’t have to “encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to health.”

During a news conference last week, the governor broke down all of the available resources being offered in Uvalde, saying state agencies will help with funeral costs, unemployment, food and benefits.

He also announced a one-stop donation webpage ‘One Star Foundation,’ with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the victims.

“All of Texas stands with Uvalde, and we are prepared to provide support through all available means,” said Abbott.