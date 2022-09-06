Uvalde CISD asked about school safety, law enforcement in press conference about upcoming school year

The district initially noted that they will not discuss the investigation into the Robb Elementary shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — On Thursday, parents of Robb Elementary students received some answers on what the next school year will look like.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District posted a press release on Facebook, saying they were holding the briefing at 9 a.m. in the Uvalde CISD Boardroom.

Initially, they said conference will "provide a district update on grade level alignment, safety and security, counseling, and upcoming district updates." They did note that they would not discuss the investigation into the Robb Elementary shooting, or personnel matters.

"I ask you to be mindful...we are grieving as well," district authorities said in the conference.

They discussed how Robb Elementary students will be grouped with another campus this summer to "better meet unique needs." More plans will be announced with weekly updates.

Summer school will take place for UCISD and they are reportedly in the process of strengthening security on all campuses. Counseling services will remain in place for summer school students on all campuses with trauma trained counselors.

As for the Robb campus, leaders said no school personnel will be at the campus as no students will be there this summer as the community moves forward. However, in the long-term, they said they will get "community input as to what it looks likes."

Robb Elementary parents will be informed when they can pick up their items left on campus.

Graduation plans for seniors are still pending.