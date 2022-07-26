Uvalde CISD to begin making security changes to schools

Workers will begin installing new security cameras on their campuses and visitors will only be able to enter schools through one door starting next year.

SAN ANTONIO — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will begin making security changes at schools following the shooting at Robb Elementary.

Those updates were announced at a heated school board meeting Monday night where some parents even walked out.

This move comes as the district unanimously voted to delay the first day of school until Sept 6. The district has also interviewed 16 candidates for its police department, the board announced Monday night.

Some parents walked out of the meeting and others were demanding accountability during the public comment that lasted for about 45 minutes.

They maintain the district didn’t do enough to protect their kids in May, and don’t think they’ve done enough to protect them in the Fall. The walkout happened early on in the meeting when one woman tried defending the district, calling for unity.

By the time she finished speaking, more than a dozen families had left.

The school board also unanimously approved sending Governor Abbott a resolution to call for a special session to raise the age to buy assault style weapons.

The county commissioner’s passed a similar resolution two weeks ago and the Uvalde City Council meeting plans to discuss a similar resolution Tuesday.